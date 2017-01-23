× Guntersville High School students recall trip to the Inauguration

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Some Guntersville High School students got to vote for the first time this election, and last week, got a chance of a lifetime when they went to the Inauguration.

Monday was an ordinary day for some Guntersville High School students, after an extraordinary week. “We actually had tickets to the Inauguration, so we weren’t general admission,” explained senior Cade Dollar.

“You can’t explain it until you’re there, and you get to experience it yourself,” said senior Alexis Smith. “People would chant USA, USA,” added Dollar.

“I’ve never been filled with more American pride than I was there,” said senior Mary Frances Carver, “Hearing the crowd start cheering all the way from the back, all the way to where we were, it was the most surreal feeling.”

“The crowd was all the way back to the Washington monument, just people filled and filled and filled the National Mall, and they were all just cheering and so happy for our new president,” Smith added.

Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar also went on the trip with the students. The group visited New York as part of the trip, and visited landmarks and museums.

“We got to tour the Capitol the next day and we got to go out on the Inaugural platform where Donald Trump had just given his speech less than 24 hours earlier,” said junior Emolee Milligan.

Some of the students voted for the first time this election, and didn’t ever think they would get a chance to see the culmination. It’s an experience they’ll remember their whole life. “Overall, the whole experience was something we’ll never forget,” Dollar said.