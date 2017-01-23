× Food Bank of North Alabama selects Executive Director

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Food Bank’s Board of Directors unanimously selected Food Bank’s own Shirley Schofield to replace Kathryn Strickland as the new Executive Director.

“Selecting a person to lead any organization is a significant responsibility and yet Shirley’s selection as Executive Director was an easy decision for the board,” says Board President David Newberry. “She is, hands down, the best possible person to lead the Food Bank today and into the future.”

Shirley Schofield began working at the Food Bank of North Alabama in 2014 as liaison to retailers regularly donating food to the Food Bank, eventually becoming the Food Donor Director. In this role, she increased the number of stores donating from 56 to 79. Grocery store donations now amount to over four million pounds of food a year, an increase of 24%. That food is distributed to the Food Bank’s 250 feeding partners throughout eleven counties.

Her deep knowledge of food safety, operational rigor and overall leadership was responsible for the Food Bank earning the nation’s highest food safety score last year among all food banks.

Scofield is passionate about the Food Bank’s mission in addressing hunger in our region, saying, “I am deeply honored to serve as the executive director of the Food Bank of North Alabama and lead the Food Bank’s committed staff in its vital work to help those in need. We are lucky to be part of such a caring and giving community that supports our efforts to fight hunger.”

Scofield has been the interim executive director since September 2016.