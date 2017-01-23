Flint River rises to flood levels, homeowner reacts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Madison County is still seeing the impact from weekend weather. On Monday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a flood warning for the Flint River in Madison County.

Though it's not supposed to impact houses, the flooding is still an annoyance homeowners have to deal with pretty regularly.

"Yeah this is definitely the highest that I've seen it."

Candice Holm has lived in a house off Winchester Road for just over four months. The Flint River runs behind her house, and she says this is the highest she's ever seen it. The previous homeowners warned them that the Flint River floods pretty easily.

"They said it never got up into the basement or anything. The highest it got up was probably, around right here," said Holm, pointing to an area a good distance from the house.

This time, the river is up at least a few inches over flood level. Holm said they aren't too worried about the water getting into their house, or basement. However, if it does happen to flood it would be bad news.

"They said our house has never flooded before and the previous homeowners have lived here for over 30 years, so we don't have flood insurance," said Holm.

She is hoping that doesn't become a problem. She said her neighbors haven't had any issues though, and the flooding is a pretty regular thing they deal with.

"Our neighbors said that especially in the spring time when we get a lot of rain, that it will get up into the backyard. But like I said the homeowners before said it never flooded the house, so we're not too worried about that," she explained.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the Flint River should be back below flood level by Tuesday evening.