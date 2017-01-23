Drought-Buster! Weekend rain was a big help for many dry areas

I’ve heard this question over and over today: how did the rain impact the drought?

North Alabama’s drought problems may not be totally over, but rainfall from Friday to early Monday morning sure made some big improvements!

Scottsboro ended up with 6.18” of rainfall; Huntsville had 5.25 inches, and Fort Payne had 4.92 inches in that same time frame. The highest amounts over Northwest Alabama were a bit short of that: 3.49" in Muscle Shoals and 2.93" in Russellville.

According to Alabama’s State Climatologist Dr. John Christy:

North Alabama will still be in some level of dryness, probably D1 (down

from current D2)…in general I think you'll see a one-category

improvement with the possibility of a two-category improvement in places

like central Jackson Co. where over 20 inches have fallen in the past 60

days.

Some ponds that have been dry for months are now full on Sand Mountain, and Little River through the canyon on Lookout Mountain is gushing water now. We will need more consistent rainfall through the next two months to re-establish ‘normal’ conditions for everyone, but this is a very, very good start.

