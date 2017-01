Blustery Monday: wind gusts over 40 mph through this afternoon

The rain has moved out, but now we’ve got strong winds blowing behind all of the stormy weather. Huntsville International recorded 5.30″ of rain since Friday; flooded streets and roads will improve today – especially with this strong wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6 PM today. Expect wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

Need some specifics about the rest of the week or the weekend? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

Windy conditions will persist today, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Wind advisory in effect until 6 PM. #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/4UK04g5gYk — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 23, 2017

Here’s the advisory from the NWS:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

322 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017

LAUDERDALE-COLBERT-FRANKLIN AL-LAWRENCE-LIMESTONE-MADISON-MORGAN-

MARSHALL-JACKSON-DE KALB-CULLMAN-MOORE-LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF FLORENCE, MUSCLE SHOALS, SHEFFIELD,

TUSCUMBIA, RUSSELLVILLE, RED BAY, MOULTON, TOWN CREEK, ATHENS,

HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, ALBERTVILLE, BOAZ, GUNTERSVILLE, ARAB,

SCOTTSBORO, FORT PAYNE, RAINSVILLE, CULLMAN, LYNCHBURG,

FAYETTEVILLE, WINCHESTER, SEWANEE, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS,

AND COWAN

322 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…ALL OF NORTH ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN

MIDDLE TENNESSEE THROUGH 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.

* WINDS…NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 25 MPH WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 35 AND

40 MPH.

* IMPACTS…WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED

LAWN ITEMS…AND MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE

VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST

25 MPH…OR GUSTS OF AT LEAST 35 MPH…ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE

AFFECTED AREA. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT…

ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. IN

ADDITION…ENSURE ALL LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS REMAIN SECURE…

INCLUDING PATIO FURNITURE AND TRASH CANS.