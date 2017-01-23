× Best Buy to close store in Florence next month

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence will lose a major electronics retailer next month. According to a company spokesperson, Best Buy will close its store on Cox Creek Parkway on February 25.

The company made the decision to not renew the store’s lease due to shopping patterns of customers and market strength.

Sixty full-time and part-time employees have been given the option to transfer to other stores. The Florence store opened in 2001.