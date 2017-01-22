× Watch Out for Super Bowl Swindlers

Planning to go to the Super Bowl?

If you are looking for a great deal on tickets, you’re not alone. An estimated 71,000 people will attend Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX and millions more will watch the game on television. Be cautions if you’re in the market for tickets though. Ticket scalpers and con artists are as excited about the game as you are, because they will make a great deal of money off of unwitting victims.

To safeguard your Super Bowl enjoyment consider the following tips:

Check out the company with BBB. Investigate the company at org to see if there is any suspicious complaint activity from customers.

Deal with a licensed broker. If you’re not buying tickets directly from the team or stadium, make sure you’re dealing with a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB has a 200% guarantee on tickets that don’t arrive in time for your game.

Look up the seats. You can find a map of the stadium on the team or stadium’s website. Ask for the section, row, and seat numbers of the tickets you’d like. Compare them with the map, so you don’t end up with an obstructed view or other nasty surprise.

Stick with established online marketplaces. Beware of any third party seller that tries to lure you off the site to complete the transaction – no matter how good the deal may sound. When dealing with a ticket reseller, compare prices to make sure you are getting the best deal possible.

Check the ticket broker’s refund policy. Only buy from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Be skeptical of pop-up ads that advertise outrageous discounts on ticket prices.

Take care when buying online. Don’t take additional risks when handing over your payment information. Only use sites where the URL begins with “https://” and has the lock icon that signifies the website is secure.

Pay with a credit card. When making a purchase online, using a credit card is best, since most card issuers have fraud protection measures to safeguard your purchase. Never use a debit card, money order, wire transfer, prepaid card, or check, since there’s little chance of recourse in case of a scam.

Source: BBB North Alabama and bbb.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.