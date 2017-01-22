× Tornadoes cause significant damage to Pepperell Village in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. – As deadly storms made their way through central Alabama Saturday night and Sunday morning, damage has been reported statewide.

Thousands are also without power.

The Opelika Observer reports serious damage in Pepperell Village, from a possible tornado. The Tornado Watch for the area was lifted.

At least 12 people have been killed in southern Georgia, bringing the total death toll from storms to 16, including the 4 killed by a tornado in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.