× The Rose of Sharon has a new CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Meet the new CEO of The Rose of Sharon Theresa Wilson. Wilson took over The Rose of Sharon when Sharon Walker announced she was leaving to pursue other ventures.

Wilson said things were great when Walker was here, but she’s hoping to add to the success of the soup kitchen. She said they’re focused on being a hub for their homeless friends and make it their place. “We have table cloths, real silverware, made to order breakfast, toiletry items at their availability anytime,” Wilson explained.

Since adding these features word on the street has been spreading. Wilson said the numbers have doubled at breakfast and lunch. She wants people to get a sense of home when they visit. “I also started doing a volunteer system; where they can come in and wash the dishes or do something extra in the kitchen to get something special in the store that they have been looking at,” Wilson said.

Wilson was called to serving the homeless three years ago and knows many of the faces coming in, so she fits right in. She said of course people are asking what happened to Walker, but they’re embracing the changes.

For more information on how to donate to The Rose of Sharon and to find out their business hours click here.