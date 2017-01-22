× Price of USPS Stamps going up by 2 cents

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – The United States Postal Service is increasing the cost of mailing a one-ounce first-class letter by 2 cents – form 47 cents to 49 cents.

According to our news partner AL.com, this is the first time the US Postal Service has increased stamp prices since January 2014. In April 206, the Postal Service dropped the price of stamps from 49 cents to 47 cents.

Most of the increased costs will be to user of “Forever Stamps” which are sold at the going rate but never expire, AL.com reports.

The cost for mailing postcards, letters to other countries or heavier letters are not affected.