New York to keep free contraceptives in place

NEW YORK - The state of New York is set to pass legislation ensuring women continue to have access to free birth control and other services even if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

The measure is intended to alleviate the concerns that protections of "reproductive rights" would go away should Congressional Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The new regulations will ensure insurance companies will continue to not charge co-pays or deductibles for contraceptive drugs and devices.

Coverage for abortion services that are medically necessary will also be cost free.