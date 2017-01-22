× Limestone County Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate that has escaped.

Police say Christopher Cody Usery was on work release when he left his work post at Vulcan Plastics in his girlfriend’s car after brutally beating her in the parking lot around midnight last night.

The vehicle is a silver 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, with license plate AL 0202AD4.

Anyone with information please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.