Jewish institutions undergoing security measures amidst a series of bomb threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Unfortunately, violence against religious institutions is not uncommon in our world. In the wake of a series of bomb threats made to Jewish community centers across 17 states, including Alabama, on Wednesday the FBI has launched an investigation.

“We are in the process of developing our security plan currently,” said Temple B’Nai Sholom Rabbi, Elizabeth Bahar.

As of right now, authorities said the threats don’t seem to be credible. But, the Anti-Defamation League is still issuing a security advisory for Jewish institutions nationwide.

Here in Huntsville, Temple B’Nai Sholom is actively taking steps to ensure the safety of their community.

“We’re working with the Anti-Defamation League, we’re working with the Huntsville police department, and the FBI in crafting an appropriate plan that meets the needs of our congregation in Huntsville,” said Rabbi Bahar.

That plan will include active shooter drills, bomb threat guidance, and a number of other security measures.

The ADL said that while all bomb threats must be taken seriously and looked into by law enforcement, the majority of the time they’re just scare tactics meant to incite fear and disrupt an institution’s operations.

Unfortunately though it’s under these circumstances, the ADL said these threats serve as a reminder to Jewish institutions to ensure that every staff member knows proper security procedures.

