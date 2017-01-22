× Irish Pub coming soon to Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Keegan’s Public House is set to open its first location in Huntsville.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the Irish restaurant will open before St. Patricks Day on 200 Westside Square, Suite 60, near the Madison County Courthouse.

The eatery will offer traditional pub fare including bangers and mash along with classics such as grilled cheese sandwiches.

An official opening date has not been set, but the site is expected to open before spring.

The restaurant will seat more than 200, have an outdoor patio, and include a full service bar. The bar will offer Irish and local beer.

General Manager Britt Crossley will begin hiring staff for the Huntsville location soon.