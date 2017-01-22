× Huntsville Utilities joins Leadership Perspectives to talk about a requested rate increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’re a Huntsville Utilities customer, the Huntsville City Council will soon make a decision that could cost you.

Huntsville Utilities supplies power to all of Madison County, which means a requested rate increase will impact nearly 350 thousand people. Council members are expected to vote on the proposed rate increase before the end of the month.

This week on Leadership Perspectives, Huntsville Utilities President Tony Owens and Chief Financial Officer Ted Phillips visited to explain why the increase is needed.

“One of the things that Tony likes to say is that every day our system gets a little older…so while we’re also growing on one hand, we’re also having to take care of aging infrastructure that needs replacement and maintenance as it goes as well.”

You can watch the entire conversation here in four parts:

