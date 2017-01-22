Heavy rain may cause brief flooding Sunday afternoon, evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A very strong area of low pressure located over east Alabama Sunday afternoon is helping trigger pockets of very heavy rain over the Tennessee Valley.

While the risk of severe weather is practically zero, we are in the right spot to be concerned about some flooding problems.

A discussion released by the Weather Prediction Center Sunday afternoon mentioned the possibility for rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour, with totals over 2 inches possible east of Interstate 65.

The threat of slow-moving areas of heavy rain will continue through around 10 p.m.

Flip through the gallery above to see how the rain will progress through the evening.

We will keep the chance of passing showers in the forecast through Monday morning as the low pressure system begins to move northeast of us.

