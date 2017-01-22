× Hazel Green man dies following car accident Saturday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A two-vehicle accident Saturday night claimed the life of Trevor Alan Zastrow, 21.

According to the release, the crash occurred at 11:35 p.m. on Winchester Road one mile north of Huntsville.

Zastrow was killed when the 1997 Honda he was driving struck a 1993 Ford pickup. Zastrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.