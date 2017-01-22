× False Alarm at Pittsburgh Steelers hotel early Sunday morning

(CNN) — If the Pittsburgh Steelers seem a little groggy Sunday in their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, they’ll have a good excuse.

Sometime after 3 a.m. on game day, someone pulled a fire alarm at their hotel in Boston. All the guests were evacuated. The alarm was false.

Police said they have charged a Boston man with disturbing the peace, setting off a false alarm and disorderly conduct, CNN affiliate station WFXT reported.

Fans on both sides had fun with the incident on Twitter.

Hearing reports that the fire alarms went off in the Steelers hotel. Are the Patriots cheating again?!? #PITvsNE — Clive (@dropdeadclive) January 22, 2017

Pats fan arrested for pulling fire alarm at hotel to disrupt steelers. God bless you sir we will cheer in your memory today. #PatsNation — Dan Martin (@DMartBigKapone) January 22, 2017

All could agree the stunt lacked originality. We’ve seen the ole fire-alarm shenanigans plenty of times.

The Panthers were Hulk-level mad about it in October 2015.

When the fire alarm goes off at 6AM. We can't wait to hit the field anyway. #CARvsSEA #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/4B3eVn9Zgi — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 18, 2015

Emmanuel Acho wasn’t happy when it happened to the Eagles.

Which cruel cruel Niners fan pulled the fire alarm at our hotel?! — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 28, 2014

Gronk said he slept through fire alarm at Patriots hotel. Said he slept great. #SBMediaDay — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) January 27, 2015

It’s also been used against the Patriots, but at least one of them wasn’t bothered by it.