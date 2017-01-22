An elderly couple fights back when contractor takes their money and runs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - Chris Westbrook of Arab told the Griffin family he would put a new roof on their workshop for $2,700. They just needed to give him $1,400 up front. But when they wrote the check he took the money and never did the work.

The Griffins say Chris Westbrook had a reputation for fine work. They're not sure why he picked them to take their money and run. They only know they don't want to deal with him anymore.

WHNT News 19's David Kumbroch fought for the couple and has gotten their money back. Tonight at 10:00, see how he got the Griffin family squared away.

"I don't know, maybe because I'm 81 years old," said Sammy Griffin. "I'd rather have my money back. I'd rather they not even show up out here."

The Griffins have been more patient than anyone deserves.

"After about a year of this, I just want the money back," said Griffin.

WHNT News 19's David Kumbroch got Chris Westbrook on the phone for answers. After asking Westbrook if he planned to refund the money back he said he would.

The best part of the story? After we got Westbrook on the phone he paid the money back!