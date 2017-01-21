William Carey University damaged by early-morning tornado in Hattiesburg, Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – A severe thunderstorm produced a tornado in the city of Hattiesburg just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Debris was detected on radar and multiple reports of damage from around Hattiesburg and Petal suggest the tornado may have been rather strong.

Pictures on social media show extensive tree and roof damage, as well as damage to at least one residence hall on the campus of William Carey University.

Entire room off of a church near Arledge in downtown Hattiesburg. #mswx pic.twitter.com/nPg2I68tMB — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

#Tornado damage coming out of Hattiesburg, MS this morning as severe storms continue to move through the deep south. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/4vWPp9DAav — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 21, 2017

Severe storms will track across south Alabama through Saturday morning, where a tornado watch is in effect.

This system will not produce severe weather in the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning, but a period of moderate to heavy rain is likely.

Click here to read the forecast discussion.