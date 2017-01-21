× Retired General James Mattis confirmed as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Retired General James Mattis was confirmed by the Senate as the new Secretary of Defense under the Trump Administration on Friday.

According to our news partner AL.com, Mattis, 66, received a majority 98-1 vote for his confirmation.

Decades of precedent prevents newly retired general from taking command of the Pentagon unless they receive Senate approval.

Mattis pledged to work with the State Department to strengthen US relationships abroad.