Retired General James Mattis confirmed as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Marine Corps General James Mattis is sworn-in as Defense Secretary by Vice President Mike Pence (not pictures), in the Vice Presidential ceremonial office in the Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Retired General James Mattis was confirmed by the Senate as the new Secretary of Defense under the Trump Administration on Friday.
According to our news partner AL.com, Mattis, 66, received a majority 98-1 vote for his confirmation.
Decades of precedent prevents newly retired general from taking command of the Pentagon unless they receive Senate approval.
Mattis pledged to work with the State Department to strengthen US relationships abroad.