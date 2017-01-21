More heavy storms Saturday night and Sunday morning: what you need to know

The first wave of severe storms missed the Tennessee Valley to the south producing significant wind and tornado damage in South Mississippi, South and Central Alabama and southern Georgia. Four people died in a single strong tornado in Hattiesburg, Mississippi early Saturday morning, and the threat of severe weather climbs for that region again tonight and Sunday morning.

What you need to know:

Saturday afternoon will be quiet, warm and actually very nice in North and Central Alabama as well as Middle Tennessee. Expect some sun between the clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday evening is still fine to keep your plans in place in North Alabama; however, storms will be developing between 7pm and 11pm south of Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, and they could impact those cities before midnight with strong winds and hail. Tornadoes are possible in stronger storms in Central Alabama late this evening and Sunday morning.

Heavy storms move into Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee Counties by midnight. The primary threat there comes from strong winds and large hail. The tornado threat diminishes (but doesn't go away completely) north of US 278.

In Huntsville, Decatur and The Shoals, storms look to be loud and heavy, but the severe weather threat diminishes some overnight between 1 and 3 am as those storms roll through.

Storms should get to Fort Payne, Guntersville, Arab, and Scottsboro between 1 and 5 AM. The severe weather risk is minimal, but not zero.

So what should you do with this information?

Be alert, but don't be worried. The primary risk of major severe weather is to our south; it's close, though, and that means you should pay attention in case there are any changes or shifts in the expected paths of storms. Track heavy storms here at home or miles away with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Here are some resources to keep you in the know. At this point, we don't believe you need to stay up all night watching it, but this will keep you informed if something changes:

Should a warning be required, we'll be here to keep you informed!

