Madison Mayor talks about the State of the City

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Mayor Paul Finley will give his State of the City Address in less than a week. It’s an annual event where the mayor talks about the ups and downs of the previous year and his hopes and plans for the next year.

“We’ve already been successful in our first 60 to 90 days in rebuilding that relationship with our city council. They’re the ones who have the budget and the money. And then they’re the ones who put that into play and give it to the Mayor’s office to go and our department heads to make happen,” said Finley.

The mayor said those who live in Madison can expect better teamwork and proper communication from their local government in 2017.

“What does that mean for our citizens? Well, we’re going to turn that into actionable results that mean something to their quality of life,” Finley explained.

He said the city needs to continue to maximize its capital improvement dollars.

“Part of what has to come to Madison is business of quality that drive our sales tax revenue,” said Finley.

Finley told WHNT News 19 one of the city’s biggest problems is growth. While it’s a good challenge to have, it still needs to be managed.

“Now what we’re finding and everyone in Madison knows we love our city and the quality of life that we have in that city. The struggle that we have is continuing to pay for that growth,” said Finley.

With a strong educational system, Finley believes Madison is an ideal place to raise a family. The Mayor said there’s 2,000 lots approved for new homes to be built on.

“We can’t necessarily slow it down, but we have to prepare for it,” said Finley.

The Connect 2017 State of the City Address is January 27 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

