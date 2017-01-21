Madison County Republican Party gathers to watch President Trump’s Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There was an eruption of cheer at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library as members of the Madison County Republican Party gathered to watch President Trump's Inauguration. During the Trump campaign more than 80 Madison County volunteers came out to support the president.

Chairman of the Madison County Executive Committee Sam Givhan said the viewing party was a way to thank everyone for their help. "We never had a demand that we had this year to open as early as we did and be as open as long as we did."

Maria Chaney said President Trump's swearing-in ceremony was a joyous occasion. "I love our beloved president, I believe he`s going to do great things for America," Chaney said.

Both Chaney and Givhan know the entire country isn't thrilled with Donald Trump's presidency, but believe the protestors will soon come around to support the 45th President of the United States.

"I really believe the things he's going to do are going to affect people all across America, no matter where they are from. I think that's going to make a difference," Givhan said.