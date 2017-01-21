× Locals head to Birmingham in solidarity for the ‘Sister March’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Thousands of women gathered all across the world today to march for women’s rights, but even more so for human rights. Here in Huntsville, groups of men and women traveled to Washington D.C for the Women’s March on America. Others departed for Birmingham, to the ‘Sister March’ that was held there in solidarity.

Judy Guerry had a sign that said ‘Brave joy. Fierce Love. Active hope. For the good of our neighbors and our planet.’ Those are the words she chooses to live by, and that’s what she hopes her participation in the march reflects.

“We really want to say how can we do this together in a clear way, and in an effective way. To rise up together and say we do have dignity and worth, all of us,” she said.

Rhonda Sandlin was marching for her three-year-old son. She said she wants to teach him to respect everybody, no matter where they come from or who they are.

“I really hope the dialogue continues, and that this isn’t seen as a hostile movement, but as more of an embrace and you know let’s open up” said Sandlin.

And women aren’t the only ones who want to keep the conversation going. Brent Caron served as a marshal for the Sister March in Birmingham. He said that as a white male, especially in the south, he is able to enjoy a certain amount of privilege.

“I just feel like it’s sort of my responsibility to use that in a way that protects people or furthers the protection of people,” he explained.

LaDawn Edwards said here in Alabama it’s easy to believe everybody feels a certain way.

“And we reinforce that by keeping our opinions to ourselves. So this is really an opportunity to remind each other you’re not alone,” she said.

The Huntsville Feminist Choir performed at the Sister March in Birmingham Saturday. There were over 616 marches held across the world in solidarity with the women’s march that took place in Washington D.C.