× Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrest man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

LIMESTONE COUNTY — Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man Thursday for multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred during high school basketball games between December 20 and January 5.

According to the release, the burglaries occurred at Clements High School, Ardmore High School, and Tanner High School.

James Darrel McDaniel, 46, is charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of receiving stolen property.

He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail on $19,000 bond.

In the burglaries at all three schools, designer purses and cash were taken from the vehicles.

Investigators identified McDaniel’s vehicle, a white 2006 Nissan Maxima with a tan hood and bumper, from security video obtained at the most recent vehicle burglaries, which occurred at Tanner High School on January 5.

On January 18, Deputy Jeff Kilpatrick stopped a vehicle on Highway 72 in Athens that matched the description from the security footage. The vehicle was occupied and owned by McDaniel. Investigators recovered and identified stolen property from his vehicle that had been taken the night before (January 4) at Ardmore High School. Attached to McDaniel’s key ring was an Athens State Championship ring that had been stolen in October at Point Mallard Park.

Investigators later retrieved photographs from McDaniel’s phone of purses and other luxury personal items believed to have been taken in other burglaries.

McDaniel is believed to have been driving a Nissan Altima prior to the fall that was also white with a dark hood, very similar in appearance to the Maxima. McDaniel has been known to frequent Killen, Sheffield, Rogersville, and Trinity, and is known to have committed vehicle burglaries in Athens, Limestone County, and Decatur.

Any agencies that are investigating similar vehicle burglaries where a white Altima or Maxima with a dark hood was spotted are asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.