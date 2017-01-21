× Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in northwest Madison County and City of Madison

Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage in Northwest Madison County and the City of Madison.

The outage reaches from Pine Grove Road south to US Highway 72 and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Jeff Road.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Madison Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Wall Triana and Highway 72 due to an accident, and the traffic lights not working due to the power outage.