Hound Dog half marathon postponed until Feb. 18

Closeup of athlete female feet in running shoes jogging on the road early in the morning. Healthy lifestyle. (iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ELKMONT, Ala. — The highly anticipated Hound Dog Half Marathon in Elkmont was supposed to take place this morning, January 21.

However, due to weather and the threat of possible thunderstorms the race has been postponed until a tentative date of February 18th.  Race organizers say they are working with the city council to reorganize the half marathon.

The course is on rural roads and trails, so if there were to be a storm there is no shelter out there. Therefore, race organizers say they must put safety first. You can find more details here.

 