Friends host vigil for friend murdered by her boyfriend

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Friends and family of 29-year-old Candace Hankins are mourning her death. Earlier this week she was found dead in Georgia. According to our news partners at AL.com, the Walker County Sheriff's Office said she was murdered by her boyfriend David Ryan Walker.

Hankins grew up in Limestone County, but moved to Georgia. Local friends of Hankins said the entire situation is unfortunate, but they pulled together to host a vigil for their friend.

Hankins' friend, Tiffany Salvia, said even after Candace moved to Georgia, she always had a team of supporters in Alabama that loved her. "She was caring, smart, she was beautiful, and she was funny," said Salvia. Salvia said her friendship with Hankins goes all the way back to the 2000.

She admits she lost touch with her friend, but would still talk to Hankins from time to time. "I always reached out to her and let her know I loved her, but I had just talked to her last week," said Salvia. She didn't know it was going to be the last time she would speak to her friend. But instead of dwelling on Hankins' death; friends are celebrating her life at a vigil in her home state.

"She always had a big group of supporters here in Alabama, even after she moved. We all wanted to do something because we can`t all travel when they do make arrangements for her. We're not all going to be able to be there," said Salvia

Salvia said they will never forget their friend Candace Hankins. She told WHNT Hankins leaves behind a son.

According to AL.com, David Ryan Walker is currently in jail without bond.