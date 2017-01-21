Firefighters respond to early morning Harvest fire

HARVEST, Ala. -- An early morning fire in Madison County has left one family thankful the fire didn't reach their home.
The fire happened on Periwinkle Street in Harvest around 4 a.m. Saturday. It consumed an RV, garage, and two vehicles.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it caused damage to the house.
A couple inside the home was able to make it out safely thanks to a neighbor alerting them about the fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
34.855644 -86.750832