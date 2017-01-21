× Death investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are currently investigating a death at a Florence apartment.

Police were called out to an apartment on Simpson Street just before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning for a welfare check.

When they made entry into the apartment they found a woman in her late 20’s to early 30’s dead.

Police have not released the cause of death, nor the identity of the woman. They are still working to notify next of kin.

No arrests have been made.

