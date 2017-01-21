× Chip Lindsey named new offensive coordinator at Auburn

The nine day search to replace Rhett Lashlee is over. Gus Malzahn named Chip Lindsey the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Auburn Saturday.

Auburn’s latest hire is from the Tennessee Valley. Lindsey graduated from Bob Jones High School.

Lindsey served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State this past season, and Southern Miss for two years before that.

“I’m excited to welcome Chip Lindsey to the Auburn family,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit. Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession.”

“My family and I are very excited to return to Auburn and our home state,” Lindsey said. “Both are very special places to us. I looking forward to reuniting with Coach Malzahn and his staff. They are great coaches and great people. I look forward to being part of something special and helping Auburn win championships.”

It didn’t take long for players to react to their new coach on Twitter



LETS GET THIS DONE COACH!!! @CoachLindseyASU — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) January 21, 2017

Excited to learn from @CoachLindseyASU — Sean White (@SeanWhiteAU) January 21, 2017

Lindsey’s Twitter handle is no longer @CoachLindseyASU. If you want to follow the newest Auburn hire you can find him as @CoachLindseyWDE.