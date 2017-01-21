Bus crash in Italy kills 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERONA, Italy - Italian police say 16 young people died when a bus crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. 39 people involved in the crash survived, according to the Associated Press.

AP reports that the bus crashed and burst into flames just before midnight. No other vehicles were involved.

It is not clear why the bus went off the road and crashed into the barriers.

The bus was returning to Budapest while carrying Hungarian students aged 15 to 17. The 16 bodies recovered from the wreck have been badly burned, according to police.