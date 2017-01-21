× Alabama State Comptroller Thomas White dies Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) _ Alabama State Comptroller Thomas L. White Jr. has died.

The governor’s office issued a statement Friday saying the longtime state employee died Thursday after a brief illness. He headed the state office that’s responsible for paying the state’s bills, handling contracts and other financial services.

Gov. Robert Bentley says White was a great public servant for more than four decades.

Before being appointed comptroller, White was the chief financial officer for the state Health Department and CFO of the Alabama Public Health Care Authority.