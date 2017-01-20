Don Champion with CBS News gives you a preview of Friday's inauguration day parade.
WEB EXTRA: A look at the Inaugural Parade route
-
Huntsville hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
-
Rosalie hosts parade in remembrance of tornado victims
-
James Clemens Marching Band heading to London for New Year’s Day Parade
-
Traffic Alert: New route for James Clemens homecoming parade to impact traffic in Madison
-
Decatur Christmas Parade rescheduled for Monday, December 12th
-
-
2016 Parade of Homes is open to the public
-
James Clemens High School Marching Band performs in the London New Year’s Day Parade
-
Parade float featuring Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and electric chair stirs controversy
-
James Clemens High School Band will ring in the new year by marching in London
-
Talladega College president announces band will march at inauguration
-
-
Madison Street Festival returns for the 36th time
-
Rosalie hosts New Year’s Memorial Parade for Victims of the Deadly Tornado
-
James Clemens band sent to London to perform in New Years Day Parade