LIVE: Watch 4:30-7am news on WHNT News 19
Rainy & occasionally stormy Thursday – Check WHNT’s Interactive Radar

WEB EXTRA: A look at the Inaugural Parade route

Posted 4:55 am, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:56AM, January 20, 2017

Don Champion with CBS News gives you a preview of Friday's inauguration day parade.