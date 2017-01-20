× Shooting investigation underway at Russellville KFC

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A shooting investigation is underway in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a shooting occurred at the KFC in Russellville on Friday.

Authorities said that four people were involved in an argument behind the restaurant and shots were fired.

Authorities confirmed that one person was injured, and he took himself to the Emergency Room at Russellville Hospital which is near by.

Russellville Police have taken three people into custody for questioning.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information on this breaking situation and will update you with new details on-air, on social media, and on our WHNT app.