Missing Cullman man last seen in Jefferson County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala– Cullman County Sheriffs’s Office has confirmed Patrick Dewayne Carr was reported missing after being released from incarceration a week ago.

Carr, 36, was released from the Limestone County Correctional Facility January 13. He was arrested and charged with second degree rape and incest.

According to his family, he was on his way back to Cullman County after his release.

Carr is a white male, about 5’11” tall, and weighs 172 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and several tattoos on his arms.

Officials confirm he was last seen in Jefferson County.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they will be working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to locate Carr.

Anyone with information about about Carr is encouraged to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.