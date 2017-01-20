× Mentone holds a March on Mentone this weekend in support of women’s equality

MENTONE, Ala. – “There are marches going on in six different continents also. Every state of the union and six continents of the world.”

Women in Mentone have decided to get together and form a women’s march on Saturday. Mentone is one of the few cities in Alabama participating in this moment of awareness.

“I went to the City Hall and asked them if we could do a march and they said yes. I also received some reports from other parts of the town so it’s been a really positive thing,” says Cathy Haven Howard, march organizer.

She says it’s more than just a march, but a chance to unite under a cause that incites equality for every single person.

“It’s representing women all over the world coming together to say that we march in solidarity together for equal rights. For all women and equal rights for humanity,” says Howard.

Although the March on Mentone won’t be as large as the March on Washington, she still hopes to make a local impact.

“It shows that you might not think that you had the ability to pull people together. But now people are coming from all over the region from other states to come to our march.”

The march will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama Highway 89 and 117. Those participating are encouraged to bring rain gear, lawn chairs, and signs that share why they march. They ask that signs supporting political candidates remain at home.