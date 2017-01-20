Maker of Trump pizza celebrates Inauguration with more specialty pizzas

LIVE: Watch 4:30-7am news on WHNT News 19
Posted 5:32 am, January 20, 2017, by
(Image courtesy: Joe Carlucci, owner of Joe's World Famous Pizzeria)

ATHENS, Ala. – Joe’s World Famous Pizzeria in Athens has done it again. He’s celebrating President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration with a variety of customized pizzas.

We first told you about pizzeria owner Joe Carlucci’s unique pizza showing Donald Trump’s head in March. It was a collaboration between Carlucci and Athens High School student Morgan Griess. They made the pizza ahead of one of the presidential debates.

This isn’t the first time Carlucci has crafted a pie after a famous face. He’s done Tim Tebow, Nick Saban and Bear Bryant.

Joe’s World Famous Pizzeria is located at 1260 Highway 72 in Athens, Alabama.