Locals board bus for Woman's March on Washington

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Late Friday evening, dozens of people — mostly women — boarded buses in Huntsville headed to Washington. They’ll be taking part in the “Woman’s March on Washington” Saturday in conjunction with President Trump’s first full day in office.

There were more than 50 people in this group, one of nine such groups from across the state. By the time they reach our nation’s capital their numbers are expected to total over 200,000.

“I’ve heard people refer to it as a protest. This is not a protest march, this is a unity march. This is a march that lifts up who we are and says every person, in all the different ways that we are, is important,” said local march coordinator Alice Dilbeck.

Unity and inclusion are but two of their leading concerns. They will march for religious freedom and racial equality, in support of the environment and health issues important to all women. They want their voices heard and their concerns addressed.

“It’s just a very incredible opportunity for all women all over the country to go to Washington and show their strength as woman, and show that we’re not going to let women’s rights be taken away,” said Susan Higgins Chairperson of Madison County Democratic Women.

For some, the trip is to let this administration, this president know how they feel.

“It’s not just a matter of, oh, we’re sore losers because we’re not. I liked George Bush. I liked Mitt Romney. But this guy, you know, who talks about grabbing women’s “p’s”, no. No. It’s not okay,” explained Yvonne Wright who flew to Huntsville from her home in Colorado to ride with other marchers from Alabama.

It will be a long and tiring weekend for these folks, two nights on a crowded bus and a full day of marching through the streets of Washington. Exercising their rights in support of their freedom.

The Women’s March on Washington is scheduled to begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and is expected to last most of the day. The marchers are expected home Sunday morning.