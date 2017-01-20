Jemison blows out Lee to give Jack Doss 800th win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com)- Mae Jemison star John Petty might have been the only person in the gym who didn't realize his coach, Jack Doss, was going for a historic 800th win tonight. But the Alabama signee played as if he knew a milestone was at stake.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Petty scored 17 points over the second and third periods as the Class 5A, top-ranked Jaguars rolled past No. 4 Lee-Huntsville 68-37.

Doss is 800-329 in his career, which started in 1980. The holder of an AHSAA-record nine state titles became the association's fourth boys coach with 800 victories, joining Eugene Mason (919), Cap Brown (890) and Willie Scoggins (864).

To continue reading this article click here.