ICYMI: Trump moves in as Obama moves out, plus cat videos to make your heart squeal

It was a wild week, with Donald Trump moving into the White House and Barack Obama moving out. In case you missed it, here are some of the more memorable moments…

Power Swap

Donald Trump was officially inaugurated as 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20th. He’ll spend the weekend getting settled in the White House, as the former first family moves into their new Washington D.C. home.

In his final news conference this week, Obama reflected on his time in office as well as his legacy.

“At my core I think we’re going to be OK,” Obama said as he concluded his final news conference at the White House. “We just have to fight for it, work for it, and not take it for granted.”

Just Between Us

President George W. Bush’s twin daughters are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, who are soon to join them in the ranks of former first kids.

“We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease,” wrote Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush H

ager in an open letter published by Time Magazine. The Bush daughters — who first became familiar with the White House during the presidency of their grandfather, George H.W. Bush — recalled returning to the executive mansion in 2008 as young women to show the Obama girls around. They said they had more advice now that the Obamas are moving into a new chapter of the ir lives. “Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines,” the Bushes wrote. “But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.”

Twitter Kills Vine

Vine’s six seconds of fame are over.

Twitter officially phased out its beloved six-second video service Tuesday and replaced it with a “pared-down” camera application instead.

‘Waffle’ on Defense

When Waffle spotted a bobcat outside the family home in Telluride, the orange and white Colorado house cat wasn’t backing down.

Waffle looks a pretty decent-sized house cat, but doesn’t seem afraid to take on the much larger bobcat.

“If it wasn’t for the dam (sic) glass I’d shred you for looking at me that way!” Erik Fallenius captioned the video on YouTube.

Waffle, safely inside the house, hisses and claws at the curious bobcat on the porch.

A Meow-velous Makeover

Sinbad, the abandoned Persian cat who won the internet’s heart with his amazing recovery story, has a new look, after friends at Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society shaved off 5 pounds of matted fur. Click here to see what the before images look like.

Investigators with the Anti-Cruelty Society received a call from a utility worker about Sinbad, who he saw while working in the basement of a home, according to WGN-TV.

“They had the pictures on the camera phone and they said, ‘Elliott, we found you a cat,'” laughed Sinbad’s new owner Elliott Serrano, a humane education specialist at the Anti-Cruelty Society. “I said, ‘Really?'”