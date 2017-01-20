Huntsville couple shares nightmare of hiring contractor, and we find him in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You have to be careful hiring contractors. Many people call the WHNT News 19 investigative team to track down bad actors.

In this case, it wasn't too hard. We found the contractor in question in the Madison County Jail.

When Emily Jacobs and her husband decided to remodel the bathroom in their home, they went with a friend's recommendation: Custom Creations Tile and Stone.

"We agreed to pay half down, which seemed reasonable to us at the time," said Jacobs.

They came to a full agreement and made their payment to Anthony Jordan. "He did deliver materials - tile and stone."

Jordan also did some demolition work, and they agreed to a few add-ons for the project.

"This is a little bit outside the scope of work. We're in agreement to pay you an additional $500 in materials and he wanted $1,000 labor draw. So we were like, okay," she said.

But the bathroom is still demolished. It's been three months.

