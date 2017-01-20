Human remains discovered wrapped in trash bags in east Alabama creek

AUBURN, Ala. – Authorities say additional human remains have been found in a creek where the leg of a missing man was discovered in east Alabama.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the first grisly discovery occurred Wednesday afternoon after a construction worker noticed a bag in a creek under a bridge.

Officials told a news conference Friday that some of the remains were in trash bags, similar to the leg that was discovered in Cossey Branch Creek near the Macon and Lee County line.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said the remains are those of 32-year-old Kenneth McKency of Macon County. He was last seen near the Brownville area and was reported missing on Jan. 6.

Brunson said the missing person case is now a homicide investigation. Officers from Macon and Lee counties are trying to determine where McKency was killed, the cause of death and how the remains ended up along the creek.