× HEALS Inc. opens new clinic at Lincoln Academy to provide optometry, dental care to low income students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tucked away in a portion of northeast Huntsville is a ministry that’s taken care of its low income students and their families for 15 years.

Now, its children have a chance to receive both eye and dental care right on campus at Lincoln Academy.

“It’s a huge opportunity, you know, if our kids can’t see the chalkboard or if they have a tooth that’s just bothering them, they can’t learn,” Director of Development Alison Trefry said. “You can’t focus.”

A new HEALS Clinic just opened its doors at Lincoln Academy.

“It is new to them,” Trefry said. “Lots of them have never been to a doctor or a dentist, and certainly not an eye doctor before.”

The shiny new tools and clean waiting room inside the clinic are a welcomed opportunity for the students.

“We’ve been working on this for about 3 years now,” HEALS Inc. Executive Director Connie Carnes said. “So, it’s a dream come true and a chance to be able to provide care for these children and help them become healthy learners and be able to really make a difference in their lives.”

HEALS Inc. provides medical, dental and optometry care to underprivileged children in our community – a new luxury for most of them.

“For many of the children that come here, this is the first time that they’ve had access to private medical care, dental care, and optometry care,” Carnes said. “Most of them, the children that live in poverty the only care they receive through the emergency room.”

HEALS has nine clinics across Madison County. The one at Lincoln Academy is the first HEALS clinic with optometry services in the City of Huntsville.