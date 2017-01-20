× Emergency crews called to incident in Tharptown, injuries reported

THARPTOWN, Ala. – Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says there has been an incident in Tharptown that has led to injuries.

He understands there was a crew drilling on Highway 724, just down of Highway 24. He believes the crew may have hit a gas line.

Medical helicopters have been requested to the scene, but there is no word on the exact injuries.

WHNT News 19 has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the situation.