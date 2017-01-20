× Eagle awareness events return to Lake Guntersville State Park

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Eagle awareness weekends kicks off today at at Lake Guntersville State Park for the 32nd year.

The 2017 Eagle Awareness Program opens with a host of family activities including kid’s crafts, story time and a family movie.

Each weekend through February 19, Lake Guntersville State Park will host three days of speakers, family activities, and live birds of prey.

Visitors can enjoy guided hikes to the eagle nesting grounds.

Each Saturday afternoon children can stay and participate in a special activity or craft free of charge.

For a complete listing of bird shows and speakers, visit www.marshallcountycvb.com.