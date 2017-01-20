22 gambling machines seized from Madison County thrift store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After several months of investigating, the Madison County Sheriff's Office believes it put an end to a gambling operation.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Madison County Sheriff's Office found 22 gambling machines inside a thrift store on Highway 72 East.

Investigators say 21 of those machines were in operation.

"We have seized the machines. We have collected money from the machines, and also records that will be used in further prosecution," said Madison County Lt. Brian Chaffin.

The sheriff's office said as the investigation continues more answers will come.

"It's such a big investigation for us. We have a lot to follow up on. I can't give you a dollar amount at this time," said Lt. Chaffin.

Over the past few months investigators have obtained names, license plate numbers, and other information of those who they believe were using the machines.

"If you were gambling here. If you were spending your money, and operating behind those doors back there, you pretty much may end up in court as a witness," said Lt. Chaffin.

We know at least two people are being questioned in connection with this case.

Stay with WHNT News 19 on air and online for the latest on this investigation.