BREAKING NEWS: Wife of Madison mayor arrested on DUI charge

MADISON, Ala. - Julie Finley, the wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, was arrested last night.

She is charged with driving under the influence. An Alabama State Trooper arrested Mrs. Finley in Madison County. She was booked in the Madison County Detention Center at 6:14 p.m. on $1,000 bond.

Finley was released from jail Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

Mayor Paul Finley released this statement just now:

"Today, I come to each of you in an open letter as a humble husband, father and mayor. Last evening my family experienced a very serious situation in which my wife was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. I feel it appropriate that you, our extended family, hear it directly from me. In these days ahead, we will seek healing and understanding and do not even attempt to hide or down play the seriousness of what has occurred.

I thank each of you for your prayers for our family as we together seek council and restored health in the days ahead.

Respectfully,

Mayor Paul Finley

WHNT News 19 is gathering more information right now. We will update WHNT.com and the WHNT app with more details shortly.