WATCH LIVE: Madison City Schools interviews superintendent finalist Robbie Parker

MADISON, Ala. – Board members for Madison City Schools will interview the four people vying for Superintendent this week with public interview sessions.

The interviews began on Tuesday, January 17, the school system will host public meet-and-greet sessions with each finalist and then hold an interview with each one. There were two held on Tuesday and two will be held on Thursday, January 19.

WHNT News 19 plans to stream the interview sessions live on WHNT.com.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, January 19

Dr. Reginald Eggleston: Meet and Greet at 2 PM, Board interview at 4 PM

Dr. Robert Parker: Meet and Greet at 3 PM, Board interview at 6:15 PM

The public is welcome to attend these events, and you’re encouraged to talk with the finalists at the meet-and-greet events. The board is looking for community input about who is best for Madison.